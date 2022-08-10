Brazos Valley Fair Announces Headline Entertainment

The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo has been announced headline entertainment.

Aaron Watson will be performing Friday night, October 21st, Mark Chesnutt on Saturday night October 22nd, and Mexican norteño bands Los Ligaditos and Los Viejone De Linares on the 23rd.

Senior manager Fiona Meyer says due to the ongoing pandemic, they won’t know about meet and greet and other opportunities until it gets closer to the concert dates.

Meyer also said the pandemic also caused more competition to get concerts.

The concerts are included in the $12 dollar gate admission.

Click HERE to be directed to the fair website for ticket and more information.

Click below to hear a visit with Fiona Meyer and WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announces headline entertainment” on Spreaker.

News release from the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo:

The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is excited to announce a star-studded line up of 2022 entertainers that will be rocking the stage at this year’s event. Entertainers including Aaron Watson, Mark Chesnutt, Los Ligaditos, and Los Viejone De Linares will perform October 21-23. The Fair, now in its 11th year, is excited to announce this power-packed line up as one that will appeal to all ages. With the goal of providing scholarships to deserving youth in the Brazos Valley, the entertainers this year are sure to shine.

Kicking off the Fair on Friday, October 21st is the always popular Aaron Watson. For over 20 years now, Aaron Watson has traveled the land as country’s ultimate underdog troubadour. Working without corporate backers, he has nonetheless reached the Top 10 of Billboard’s Country Album chart five separate times –an impressive feat by any standard – and that includes his triumphant 2015 set, The Underdog, which landed at number one. Matching sold-out shows across the country with homegrown hits, he’s followed suit at country radio, making history in 2017 with “Outta Style” and “Run Wild Horses.” But despite the success, the Texas native remains a fighter, punching far above his weight, constantly defending his right to be in the ring. With his new album, Unwanted Man, he reminds all who care to listen that it’s just fine by him.

Saturday, October 22nd is the exciting classic country addition to the Fair’s line up, Mark Chesnutt. Mark Chesnutt is one of country’s true musical treasures. Critics have hailed him as a classic country singer of the first order and some of country music’s most elite entertainers, from George Jones to George Strait, echo the sentiment. Mark Chesnutt’s stature is easily gauged. He has 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top-ten singles, four platinum albums and five gold records to his credit. Mark Chesnutt has a knack for picking great songs, delivering them with world-class style and a heart-felt emotion.

The 2022 Fair will wrap up the weekend with two performers on Sunday, October 23rd. Los Ligaditos and Los Viejones De Linares. Los Ligaditos began in 2011 and continues to perform a very youthful, and very distinctive norteño style music that delights the crowd. Los Ligaditos has been invited to share stages in the United States and Mexico with groups that they have admired since they were children, including Los Invasores de Nuevo León, Los Tigres del Norte, and Intocable, among many others. Headlining the Sunday performance will be Los Viejones De Linares the rebirth of the 1980’s group Los Cadetes de Linares. The group is represented with the quartet as heirs of the norteño sound. The band has added a touch of freshness for new generations to enjoy and has played stages across Mexico and the United States.

Tickets for the 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo are available online beginning August 8th and all parking is free. Tickets available September 1st at Boot Barn and Producers Cooperative. For more details visit www.brazosvalleyfair.com.