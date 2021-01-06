Brazos Valley Congressmen’s Reaction To Protesters Inside The U.S. Capitol

The two congressmen representing the Brazos Valley went to social media following protesters entering the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The newly sworn in congressman representing Bryan/College Station and the rest of CD-17, Pete Sessions, tweeted: “Today, there was an illegal and unprecedented charge on the U.S. Capitol. It should not have occurred and should not be tolerated. My staff and I are safe. I sincerely appreciate all the calls and concern for our safety here in the nation’s capital. I pray that law enforcement continues to use great strength and confidence in restoring law and order across Washington. In the great words of Abraham Lincoln, “A house divided against itself, cannot stand.”. We must unite together, as Americans.”

Congressman Kevin Brady, where CD-8 includes Grimes, Madison, and part of Leon County, posted two tweets while in isolation after contracting coronavirus. One tweet stated: “Checked in with several constituents here in D.C. for the rally. They are protesting peacefully on the Nat’l Mall & supporting law enforcement while making their voices known. THAT’s how you do it in America. The violence must end.” Before that, Brady retweeted vice president Mike Pence’s letter regarding the count of electoral college votes. The congressman added: “Thank you for defending the Constitution, as difficult as it may be in these times. Throughout the years I’ve known you, you’ve always been a man of principle & a constitutional conservative.”