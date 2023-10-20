Brazos Valley Congressman Pete Sessions Announces Candidacy For House Speaker

Brazos Valley congressman Pete Sessions announces he wants to be House Speaker.

Sessions says in a news release that he “can forge a positive path as a conservative leader who can unite the (Republican) Conference.”

Sessions cites his 13 years chairing the National Republican Congressional Committee and six years chairing the House Committee on Rules…a role he says “revitalized and advanced Republican G-O-P agenda”.

In previous votes for Speaker, Sessions voted for Jim Jordan before Jordan dropped out of the running.