Brazos Valley Congressman Kevin Brady Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Add Brazos Valley congressman Kevin Brady to the list of elected officials who have been infected with the coronavirus.

Brady, whose district includes Grimes, Madison, and part of Leon County, tweeted Tuesday night he is in quarantine after he was notified by the office of the U.S. House physician.

Brady’s tweet also stated he tested negative on New Year’s Day and he had the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on December 18th.

Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman in Brady’s office sent the following e-mail:

As Congressman Brady stated in his tweet, yesterday, he tested positive for COVID-19. Congressman Brady received a negative test before traveling back to the Capitol. He has been practicing all guidelines laid out by the CDC and the House Attending Physician, including social distancing and wearing a mask, and received a test as soon as he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Congressman Brady received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on December 18th and is scheduled to receive the second dose later this week. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized by the FDA as a two-dose regimen with a 21-day interval between shots. Per the FDA, the effectiveness of the vaccine after a single dose is inconclusive. He has full confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and is incredibly proud of the historic success of Operation Warp Speed.

Per the advice of the Attending Physician, Congressman Brady is receiving outpatient treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center.