Brazos Valley Calvary FC Draw 2-2 Against Houston FC

Brazos Valley Calvary FC drew 2-2 against Houston FC last Friday at Edible Field.

The Calvary took a 2-0 lead in the 46th minute off of goals from Ethan Stevenson and Louis Lehr. Houston FC scored in the 61st and 64th minutes to equalize, which would prove to be the final score of the game.

BVFC’s Ander Extaniz was sent off after receiving a pair of yellow cards, leaving the Calvary to play 10 on 11 for the final ten minutes.

Brazos Valley returns to action Wednesday at home against Corpus Christi FC.