Brazos Valley Bombers Extend Win Streak to 4, Beating the Rougarou 4-1

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers

Bryan-College Station, Texas (July 6th, 2022)- Coming into tonight’s match against the (9-15) Baton Rouge Rougarou, the Bombers (18-7) have been stellar at home, with a record of 13-1 when playing at Edible Field. The Bombers continued their home field dominance, besting the Rougarou 4-1 to extend their current win streak to four!

The Bombers have made it a point to attack the ball and score early. Mike Adair, who finished with three hits, a run, and two RBIs on the night, batted home Brandon Bishop from 2nd base to score the Bombers a lone run in the 1st inning for the third game in a row!

After a scoreless 2nd inning, shortstop PJ Villarreal launched a missile straight down the 1st baseline, his second hit of the game, with two outs in the 3rd for an RBI single to score Adair and give the Bombers a 2-0 lead over Baton Rouge.

The Brazos Valley’s starting pitcher, Price Siemering, threw five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk. Siemering also finished his outing with four strikeouts, three of which all came in the 3rd inning.

AJ Sotello took the mound, in his first appearance for the Bombers, in the 6th inning. Both teams managed a run in the 6th. Sotello only pitched one inning, giving up the only Baton Rouge run off one hit, one error, and a walk. The Rougarou’s only run of the night came off a hard-hit sac-fly to the warning track in left field by Landry Wilkerson.

The Bombers were quick to respond in the bottom of the 6th. After loading the bases off three straight walks, Garrison Weiss hit a sac-fly of his own to score PJ Villarreal. The score after six innings was 3-1 Bombers!

The Bombers scored another lone run in the 7th to add some insurance to their lead. Mike Adair hit his 2nd RBI of the night, a high hit ball to shallow center field that dropped in front of three Rougarou players, to score Kameron Weil who reached base off a walk and stole his way to 3rd off back-to-back Rougarou throwing errors..

Austin Teel pitched three scoreless innings to end the game for the Bombers, only allowing one hit through the 10 batters he faced and struck out three.

The Bombers hit the road for a three game road trip to face the Generals tomorrow night and the 2nd place Cane Cutters Friday and Saturday night in Acadiana.