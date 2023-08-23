This is the time of year that 501-C-3 non-profit agencies in the seven county Brazos Valley region are invited to participate in the annual Brazos Valley Gives online fundraiser.

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley is again the administrator. Foundation president Patricia Gerling says as of August 21, 80 agencies have registered.

This year’s goals are to generate $1.25 million dollars for 165 participating agencies.

Click HERE to be directed to the Brazos Valley Gives website.

Click below to hear Patricia Gerling’s visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Brazos Valley 501c3 non-profits invited to register for the 2023 Brazos Valley Gives fundraiser” on Spreaker.