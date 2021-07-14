Brazos Transit District Receiving Less State Funding For B/CS Routes And Addresses Bus Driver Shortage

Next year’s state funding for the Brazos Transit District (BTD) to operate buses in Bryan and College Station is almost $1.2 million dollars.

But that represents a decrease of about $8,500 dollars at a time of increased operating expenses and increased ridership.

General manager Wendy Weedon says there are no plans to increase rates or reduce service.

Weedon says BTD has been spending federal pandemic grant money from the CARES Act to make up the difference.

Weedon, who has filled in as a driver because of a shortage, says a new group started training earlier this month. But she says BTD never stops recruiting.

BTD staffs its Bryan/College Station routes with 20 full time CDL drivers and two to three backup CDL drivers that cover seven demand in response routes.

Click below for comments from Wendy Weedon, visiting with WTAW's Bill Oliver:

