Brazos County’s Regional Mobility Authority Chooses Projects To Help Fund IF Voters Approve An Increase In Vehicle Registration Fees

Brazos County voters this November will decide whether to increase vehicle registration fees by $10 dollars to fund future highway projects.

The organization behind the referendum is the Brazos County regional mobility authority, or RMA.

RMA chairman Barry Moore told those attending the May meeting of the Brazos County intergovernmental committee that the long range plan is building an east loop from north Bryan at Highway 6 and FM 2818 to Highway 30 and Fitch in College Station.

The mid-term project is improving access along Highway 21 getting in and out of the RELLIS campus.

And the near term project is rebuilding the intersection of Fitch and Arrington Road to reduce congestion.

Click below to hear comments from Barry Moore during the May 16, 2022 Brazos County intergovernmental committee meeting.