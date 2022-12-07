Brazos County’s Regional Mobility Authority Board Meets For The First Time Since Voters Say No To Increasing Vehicle Registration Fees

The board of Brazos County’s regional mobility authority (RMA) has met for the first time since the defeat of a referendum to increase vehicle registration fees to help fund local transportation projects.

Chairman Barry Moore said supporters of “Prop B” were not able to overcome opponents who talked about toll roads.

Moore said the RMA asking voters again for funding won’t come until the RMA shows “value to the community”.

Moore thanked voters for approving Brazos County’s proposition A, which is a $100 million dollar bond issue for road projects. And he thanked College Station voters for approving the bond issue which will widen Rock Prairie Road east of Baylor Scott & White hospital to Fitch.

Click below for comments from Barry Moore, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

