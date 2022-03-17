Brazos County’s Online Court Records System Reopens After Third Party Provider Fixes An Undisclosed “Vulnerability”

Brazos County has reopened its online court records website.

Justiceweb was taken down two weeks ago after the county’s third party provider had what was called an undisclosed vulnerability that exposed a quarter million non-public records belonging to the state bar of California.

A county spokeswoman says Tyler Technologies provided an update to resolve that issue.

And Brazos County I-T officials used tools provided by Tyler to determine that none of the county’s non-public records were exposed.