Brazos County’s Oldest Baptist Church Gets A Zoning Change To Install A New Outdoor Sign

The site of the oldest Baptist church in Brazos County requires a zoning change to install a new sign.

The College Station city council at its October 13 meeting unanimously approved the request from the more than 150 year old Bethel Baptist Church at Harvey Road and Highway 30.

The planning and zoning commission previously gave a unanimous recommendation.

This agenda item, which was five hours into the council meeting. There were no public comments.

Mayor Karl Mooney thanked planning and zoning commission member William Wright for staying so late to be available to answer council questions, of which there were none.

