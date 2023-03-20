Brazos County’s New Public Defender Office Opens

Those who are accused of crimes in Brazos County courts and can not pay for a lawyer will now be represented by the new public defenders office.

Chief defender Nathan Wood leads what will initially be a staff of six attorneys and four other employees.

Wood says the office was created following an increase in the number of criminal cases involving those who can’t pay for representation while at the same time there was a decrease in the number of qualified attorneys.

