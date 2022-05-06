Brazos County’s National Nurses Week Proclamation Includes Personal Thanks

The Brazos County commission’s annual recognition of National Nurses Week (May 6-May 12, 2022) included personal thanks from a county commission and the commission’s general counsel.

Commissioner Irma Cauley thanked nurses who were the first to diagnose she had a stroke in January of 2021.

General counsel Bruce Erratt thanked the staff at the county’s employee health clinic for his treatment as the second person in the county to get coronavirus.

Also speaking during a proclamation presentation were Julie Anderson, who is a nurse and the Brazos County health district’s community health services director, county commissioner Nancy Berry, Brazos County sheriff’s chief deputy for corrections Kevin Stuart, Brazos County juvenile detention center Linda Ricketson, and the assistant warden at the Hamilton Unit state prison in west Bryan Annette Martinez.

Click HERE to read and download the proclamation that was presented during the April 26, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the April 26, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

