For the first time since the start of the pandemic, was a meeting a group that is involved with dealing with infectious diseases in Brazos County.

One of the presenters at what is normally a quarterly meeting of public and private officials was Brazos County health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan.

Sullivan presented what he described as a “retrospective” of the two and a half years of the pandemic.

He says the current pandemic variant of Omicron is more contagious but less severe.

Hospitals have had a busy summer, but not because of coronavirus. Sullivan said it is tough to pinpoint a reason.

Dr. Sullivan gave another shoutout to local health care workers, saying he is proud to be part of a medical community that continues to show up to work and battle every day.

In addition to monitoring coronavirus, Sullivan says that state and federal agencies are doing a good job of providing updates on monkeypox.

Summertime news releases from the Brazos County health district normally includes mosquitos testing positive for west nile virus. Dr. Sullivan says he has not received any notices this summer. He says it is possible the heat wave and the drought have impacted the mosquito population.

And Sullivan issues a reminder to check on neighbors for heat related illnesses as triple digit temperatures continue.

Click below for comments from Seth Sullivan, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Brazos County's infectious disease control committee meets for the first time since the start of the pandemic” on Spreaker.