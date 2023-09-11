Brazos County Voters Invited To Test Voting Equipment On Tuesday

State law requires elections offices to test voting equipment three times before election day.

Brazos County voters are invited to participate in the first test, which is Tuesday starting at 5:30 at the elections administration office in downtown Bryan.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock says tests will also be done before any ballots are counted and on election night.

This November, all Texas voters will participate in a slate of proposed constitutional amendments.

Voters in College Station ISD will consider four bond propositions in November totaling $351 million dollars.

Click below for comments from Trudy Hancock, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.