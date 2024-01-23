Brazos County Voters Are Invited To An Informational Meetings About The March Primary

Brazos County voters are invited to attend a meeting Tuesday evening (January 23) where elections administrator Trudy Hancock says the focus is on security heading into the March primary election.

Hancock says the meeting was the result of public comments during recent county commission meetings.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the elections office in downtown Bryan.

Following a presentation by elections office staff, then they will field questions.

Hancock says now is the time to ask if you want to vote by mail in the March primary.

And last week, voting equipment was tested without experiencing any complications.

Click below for comments from Trudy Hancock, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Brazos County voters invited to an informational meetings about the March primary” on Spreaker.