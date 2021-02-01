Brazos County Vaccination Hub Set to Receive 5,000 Doses This Week

Today is the first day of the Brazos County vaccination hub’s first full week of operation at the Brazos Center. According to the health district, the hub is set to distribute 5,000 doses of vaccine to local residents this week.

Residents who registered through the vaccine portal and received a scheduled appointment will begin getting their vaccines.

A reminder that appointments are required and walk-ins will be turned away.

If you qualify under the 1A or 1B designation and still need to register, go online to brazoshealth.org or call 211 to get on the waiting list.

News release from Brazos County Health District:

In its first full week of operation, the Brazos County COVID-19 vaccination hub at the Brazos Center is set to distribute 5,000 doses of vaccine to local residents.

Starting Monday, February 1, residents who registered via the vaccine portal and received a scheduled appointment will begin getting their vaccines. By State of Texas designation, these are only people who fall within the 1A or 1B category.

The vaccination hub is by appointment only. Walk-ins will be turned away. Those who qualify under the 1A or 1B designation can go to BrazosHealth.org to get put on the waiting list. Once on the list, they will then be contacted via email to set an appointment.

Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart is reminding everyone to please be patient and understand there will be a wait. With approximately 65,000 people qualifying in the 1B category, and about 5,000 doses of vaccine per week, this will be a slow process. But, the process is underway and progress is being made.

More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org