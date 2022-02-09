Brazos County Treasurer Ends Her Re-Election Bid Though Her Name Remains On The Primary Ballot

Brazos County Republican voters will find two names on the primary ballot for county treasurer.

But only one of two candidates is interested in the job.

Three term incumbent Laura Davis says she has ended her re-election bid.

Her name remains on the ballot, along with chief deputy Cristian Villareal. No Democrats filed.

If Davis wins the GOP primary, she told The Eagle, who first reported the story, that she will continue the job until she decides she is totally done.

Davis told The Eagle it is time to retire and move on to something else. This is after what she says was a hard two years changing financial software in the treasurer’s office.