Brazos County to Hire Broadband Consulting Firm

Brazos County has hired a consulting firm in hopes of receiving a share of the $3.3 billion of federal funding given to Texas to increase broadband coverage across the state.

County Judge Duane Peters says the maps that the state is using to doll out the funding are inaccurate.

“According to their maps, we had plenty of coverage out there that was adequate,” Peters said. “I live out in the county and I know that’s not accurate.”

Peters says the county is open to sharing results of the study with both surrounding counties and the private sector.

“Apparently there’s some of that money that the private operators are going to go after,” Peters said. “They’re going to want to be able to take a look at that information, and I don’t think there would be a problem with that. Ultimately what we want is the citizens of Brazos County to have the best internet service we can get.”

According to Peters, the discoveries of the consulting firm do not align with the state’s maps.

