Brazos County Tax Office Lobby And Drive Thru Are Closed On Thursday

The Brazos County tax office and lobby will be closed to customers on Thursday.

Tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says there will be an expanded deep cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And her employees will be catching up with training modules that they are required to complete but have not had the time due to staffing shortages.

Roe says no employees have been infected, but some have been quarantined due to doctor’s orders after possible or actual exposure and/or being tested.

Roe says employees will be answering phone calls. And she reminds customers to consider using the brazostax.org website and remote locations for some services.

Click below for comments from Kristy Roe, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

Listen to “Brazos County tax office lobby and drive thru are closed to customers on Thursday, August 13 2020” on Spreaker.

News release from Brazos County tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe:

The Brazos County Tax Office will be closed to the public on Thursday, August 13 for an expanded deep cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting.

This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution due to the current pandemic.

While there are no active cases among the staff, the office is seeing an average of 400 walk in customers along with dealer transaction and title company processes in the lobby.

The county facilities services and the staff will be involved in the cleaning process and the building will be subject to additional disinfecting processes as a final step.

The office staff will be on hand to answer calls from the public during the process, and the office will be open Friday for normal hours of 8:00 to 4:30.