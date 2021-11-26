Brazos County Tax Office Getting New Automation Equipment And Issues Reminder For Upcoming Deadline To Split Property Tax Payments

The Brazos County tax office is busy enough for county commissioners to spend $137,000 dollars at this week’s meeting to buy equipment to process checks and scan mail. Tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says this will reduce the processing time from two or three days to 20 minutes, comparable to processing paperwork the same way they handle online transactions. Roe says the backlog has become go great that taxpayers are calling her office to ask if their checks have been cashed. Roe says the new equipment will not result in any layoffs.

And if you are among the 11,000 Brazos County property owners who take advantage of split property tax payments, the deadline for the first half is November 30 at 5 p.m. Roe says if you miss that deadline, the entire property tax bill is due by January 31, 2022. Payment options include using the mail, as long as the postmark is November 30 or before. Other options include online payments and using the drop boxes outside the tax office building.

News release about split property tax payments from the Brazos County tax office:

Taxpayers who are planning to take advantage of the split payment of property taxes must have their first ½ payment delivered to the tax office by 5:00 PM on Tuesday November 30, to qualify for the extension of the second half payment deadline. Under the Texas Tax Code, the split payment qualifies if made in two equal half payments. That second half deadline is June 30 for split payments, but is January 31, 2022 for those who do not participate in the split payment option. To avoid long lines and extended wait times, taxpayers are urged to take advantage of payment options offered by the office.

Payment options include:

Website payment: www.brazostax.org (functional with tablets and smartphones)

Phone payment: 1-888-254-4339 (automated-need property info to use)

Drop Box Drive Thru 1 (payment must be dropped by 5:00 PM of the deadline)

Drop Box Entrance location (payment must be dropped by 5:00 PM of the deadline)

Mail US Postal Service postmark determines delivery date

Any payments dropped in the external drop boxes over the holiday weekend and by 5:00PM on Tuesday will be processed as November payments. Payments dropped in the external drop boxes after 5:00 PM on November 30th will be considered as December payments. Split payment information is printed on the tax office statements and on the website. Payment stubs on the statement provide the correct payment amounts for both split and full payment.

The Brazos County Tax Office hours are 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. County offices will close early on November 24th and be closed November 25 – 26 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.