Brazos County Takes Down Online Court Website After Third Party Software Provider Has Issues In California

Brazos County learned this week that their third party software provider for court records has been compromised.

That led Brazos County’s I-T department to take down the Justiceweb site until the provider fixes what is described as an undisclosed vulnerability.

At this time, it is unknown if any Brazos County records were compromised.

The problem exposed a quarter million non public records belonging to the State Bar of California.

Tyler Technologies has not issued a news release about the state bar of California incident.