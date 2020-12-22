Brazos County Tag Office Closing Wednesday Instead Of Thursday Due To The Pandemic

For the second time during the pandemic, the Brazos County tax office will be closed to the public.

Tax assessor Kristy Roe says the office will be closed for the holidays on Wednesday instead of Thursday for additional cleaning.

That’s after several employees in key positions are out after being infected or being exposed.

The tax office will be closed through next Monday.

A second drop box has been added outside the building. And online payment options are available at the tax office website, brazostax.org.

Click below for comments from Kristy Roe, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

News release from Brazos County tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe:

The Brazos County Tax Office will be closed for an additional day this Christmas Holiday starting Wednesday, December 23rd through Monday, December 28th. There has been an increase in the number of staff who are currently quarantining as a result of being exposed and/or testing positive for COVID-19, leaving the office short staffed and unable to serve the public appropriately. The additional day will provide the opportunity for extra cleaning and disinfecting of the facility. The Brazos County Tax Office will reopen at 8am on Tuesday, December 29th.

The Tax Office would like to remind residents of the multiple ways to access our services outside of visiting the Tax Office. While there may be some transactions that could require coming to the office, most can be handled through the mail, on the internet, at your local grocery store, or by simply dropping your transactions in either of our night deposit boxes.

Please note that the Tax Office has added an additional drop box for walk up payments. The secure box is located near the front entrance to the building. Like the secure drop box located in lane one of the drive-through windows, payments should be placed in an envelope with any instructions or payment coupons or statements.

Property tax payment information and processing is available on the Tax Office website at www.brazostax.org.

Brazos County thanks the public for its understanding and patience as we navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and seek to ensure the safety of Brazos County residents and our employees.