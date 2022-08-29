Brazos County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy Gets Assistance With Breaking Up Multiple Fights At College Station High School

What began last Friday as a fight between two College Station High School (CSHS) students turned into multiple fights that took more than six law enforcement officers to break up.

The Brazos County sheriff’s office, which provides school resource deputies for College Station ISD (CSISD), reports more than 15 students were involved in the multiple fights in a common area near the CSHS cafeteria.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the initial incident between two students.

No weapons, illegal drugs, or any other contraband was seized.

Multiple individuals who were detailed while attempting to resolve the incident were released to parents.

Five deputies and at least one College Station police officer assisted the CSHS school resource deputy.

According to CSPD’s social media, one person was treated on the scene for a panic attack.

Any disciplinary action against any students by CSISD will not be released.