Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Starts R-U-OK Notification Service

The Brazos County sheriff’s office has started a notification service for residents 65 and older who live outside the city limits and are living alone.

Sheriff Wayne Dicky says “R-U-OK” allows residents to receive up to three calls per week from volunteers.

Those who sign up can also receive emergency weather information and other automated calls from Brazos County’s “Code Red” service.

Dicky estimates that there are as many as 8,000 residents who qualify.

Volunteers are also being recruited to place the calls.

More information to sign up and/or to volunteer can send an e-mail to ruok@brazoscountytx.gov or call 979-775-RUOK (7865).

