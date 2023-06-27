The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of phone scammers claiming to be local law enforcement officers.

Sheriff’s Deputy David Wilcox says the schemes typically follow a pattern.

“They’re going to exploit [you] and try to gain your trust,” Wilcox said. “They’re going to give deadlines with threats of arrest or some type of penalty unless you pay them the money.”

Wilcox also says scammers demanding payment is the number one indicator that the caller is a scammer and not a legitimate law enforcement officer.

“The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is never going to demand immediate payment or any kind of personal information over the phone,” Wilcox said. “I just want everyone in our community to know [that] the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will not do that.”

He advises residents to report suspicious calls from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Listen to “Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Phone Scams” on Spreaker.