Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Joined By Other Agencies At A “Short” Standoff

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Wednesday afternoon (February 14) to what turned out to be a standoff at a home in southern Brazos County near Navasota.

Brazos County sheriff’s deputies were sent to investigate a report of a man with an ax and a knife chasing vehicles on McCrory Road.

Deputies arrived to find the man in his yard.

The man fired several shots into the air then went behind his home.

After what a sheriff’s news release says was “a short standoff”, 28 year old Charles Eric Medina was taken into custody and transported to a College Station hospital for a medical evaluation.

No injuries and no arrests were reported.

Brazos County deputies were joined by officers from Bryan, College Station, and Navasota police, constables from precincts one and three, and the Texas department of public safety.