Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Is Creating A Volunteer Coordinator Position

The Brazos County sheriff’s office is creating a program where volunteers will check on seniors and other vulnerable populations.

Sheriff Wayne Dicky says the idea of what is nicknamed “R-U-OK” came from commissioner Nancy Berry.

County commissioners approved during their April 18, 2023 meeting, the job description for a volunteer coordinator.

Dicky said volunteers will be asked to call residents living outside of city limits at least one time a week.

When someone does not answer a call or says they need help, Dicky said a deputy can be sent to follow up.

Once the county program is up and running, Dicky said “then I think it would make good sense that we would have conversations with the cities about expanding it into an eventual joint operation.”

Click below for comments from Wayne Dicky, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

