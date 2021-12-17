Almost every day, law enforcement is dealing with people being targeted by scammers.

Deputy David Wilcox agrees that a new scam targeting sex offenders to pay to give a DNA sample is a little unique.

Wilcox says ten to 12 of Brazos County’s 274 registered sex offenders have received a call that is a displayed as a local number.

The intended targets say the call from a Lt. Jarlburrow or a Sgt. Heart are requesting an amount of money is owed for a DNA sample.

Wilcox says offenders are not charged when they give a DNA sample during initial registration or when the offender is released from prison.

Wilcox says the sheriff’s office will never ask for payment over the phone. Those who receive a call should not give any information and hang up.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non emergency dispatch phone at 979-361-3888.

Listen to “Brazos County sheriff's office investigating a phone scam targeting sex offenders” on Spreaker.