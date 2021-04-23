Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Investigating A Child’s Death

The Brazos County sheriff’s office reports a child was killed Friday afternoon in the Benchley area north of Bryan.

The only information that’s been released is that a tractor was involved, the location was near the intersection of Mumford and Barnes Roads, and it’s believed the child’s death was accidental.

What the child was doing has not been released.

The child’s name and age have not been released.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

On Friday, April 23, 2021 at around 12:39 p.m., Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an agency assist call involving a child that was injured by a tractor near the 9000 block of Mumford Rd.

Volunteers with the Fire Department were on scene shortly before our deputies arrived.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts to provide lifesaving measures for the child, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Investigators with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to begin a preliminary investigation of the death. At this time, this appears to be a tragic accident.

The family is understandably distraught and grieving. We ask for patience and compassion as we ensure the proper notifications are made before releasing any further information.