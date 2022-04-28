Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Contract With TxDOT To Use License Plate Readers On State Highways Is Approved By County Commissioners

For about a year, the Brazos County sheriff’s office has been using a trailer mounted license plate reader on county roads.

County commissioners at this week’s meeting approved an agreement between the sheriff’s office and the Texas Department of Transportation that chief deputy Paul Martinez says will allow the reader to be used on state highways.

Martinez says they are able to collect data on the number of vehicles at any given time.

Click HERE to read and download the agreement approved by county commissioners.

Click below for comments from Paul Martinez, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.