Brazos County Sheriff’s Investigators Still Looking For Suspects In Weekend Gunfire That Injured Three People

Brazos County sheriff’s investigators continue to collect information about gunfire Saturday night near Wixon Valley.

Deputy David Wilcox said three juveniles were taken by private vehicle to a the hospital where they were treated for gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life threatening.

Wilcox says suspects have not been identified, and investigators are not ready to release the ages and genders of those who were shot.

Only a general location was given of the gunfire. The area of Highway 21 and Andert Road is south of the stoplight in Wixon Valley.

Deputies responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls that came in Saturday around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-4900 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477 (TIPS).

