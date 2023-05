A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy avoided a head on collision with a wrong way driver, then the deputy arrests the driver for DWI.

This took place Saturday during the midnight hour in Bryan on Highway 21 near West 24th Street.

According to the deputy’s arrest report, the driver’s breath alcohol results were more than twice the legal limit at .179 and .194.

34 year old Ocampo Casillas of Bryan is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.