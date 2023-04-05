Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrests A Mother On Charges Of Intentionally Crashing Her Car With Her Five Children In The Back Seat

A College Station woman is accused of intentionally crashing her car containing five children who were not in seat belts or child safety seats.

Arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office state that all five children, who range in age from six through 13, were all in the backseat when their mother drove off Highway 6 south of College Station.

The car struck the metal barrier in the median separating northbound from southbound traffic.

Some of the children told investigators that their mother pretended to pass out, then the car accelerated before the crash.

The mother, 41 year old Carrie Carter, was arrested on five counts of criminal negligence child endangerment.

She is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $50,000 dollars.

A sheriff’s office spokesman tells WTAW News that the children are not with their mother.

Texas child and protective services assisted in the sheriff’s office investigation.