Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrests A Man On Family Violence Assault Charges That Took Place Along Highway 6

A College Station man is in jail on charges of assaulting his girlfriend and her nearly two year old son two weeks ago.

The arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office states this happened along Highway 6 near Santa’s Wonderland the morning of September 30.

The victims were being driven to Hempstead after the man struck the woman in the face in his apartment.

While on the highway, the woman decided she wanted to be left on the side of the road with her son.

After the man stopped, he is accused of throwing the child into the main lanes of the highway where the woman said the child was almost hit.

Then she said the man choked her, threw her into the ditch, then choked her until she became unconscious.

A deputy found the victims after responding to a report of a disturbance.

29 year old Draveyon Mallard, who was arrested last Friday on the family violence assault charges, remained in jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $46,000 dollars.