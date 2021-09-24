Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies Respond To A Tire Store Following A Large Theft, Then Return To Search For A Possible Suspect

Thanks to a WTAW listener for letting us know about what they saw Thursday at a tire store just outside the city limits of east Bryan, where last week $30,000 dollars of semi tires were stolen.

The listener saw outside Aggieland Tire, located near Coulter Field Airport, “all kinds of law enforcement from other counties including a SWAT team and a helicopter”.

Brazos County sheriff’s deputy David Wilcox told us that was the response to an employee seeing someone snooping around the back near the woods. No one was found.

Wilcox said between September 16th at 11 p.m. and the 17th at 8 a.m., the suspects opened a siding on the building to gain access and used a stolen U-Haul to take 50 tires of various brands and sizes that ranged from 22 to 24.5 inches.