Brazos County Sheriff’s And District Attorney’s Offices Continues Investigation Of Weapons Incident East Of Bryan

The Brazos County sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices continue to investigate a disturbance east of Bryan on November 5 when a man was shot after the shooter says he was threatened with an A-R 15 rifle and a handgun.

The man who was shot, 33 year old Anthony McGruder Jr. of Bryan, was arrested last Wednesday (November 22) on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violating a protection order two or more times in the last 12 months.

According to the sheriff’s office arrest report, McGruder was shot after the shooter said McGruder was acting aggressively. The shooter also told a deputy that McGruder, who was on horseback, believed he would have fired his rifle if he could have removed it from his saddle.

A sheriff’s spokesman had no comment to WTAW News regarding the man who shot McGruder due to the ongoing investigation.

A spokeswoman at the Brazos County district attorney’s office tells WTAW News that “We reviewed all possible charges when the case was brought to us and issued this warrant. Although I cannot speak specifically about a pending case, this is all the charges we have at present. If new information comes to light, we will re-evaluate any additional charges.”

McGruder is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $30,000 dollars. At the time of that arrest, McGruder was out on bonds totaling $225,000 dollars following his arrest in February of last year. He is awaiting trial on charges of family violence assault and threatening to shoot a baby during a four hour standoff with College Station police.