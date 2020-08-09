Brazos County Republicans And Democrats Nominate County Commission Pct. 2 Candidates

There will be one new member of the Brazos County commission following the November general election.

That follows the selection of Republican and Democratic nominees to fill the remainder of the unexpired term following the death of Sammy Catalena.

Republicans selected Russ Ford, who works for a local civil engineering office and chairs the board at the Brazos Central appraisal district. Ford was among seven people who were interviewed. The field also included Chuck Konderla, who was appointed to Catalena’s seat through the election.

Click HERE to read and download the news release from the Brazos County Republican Party.

The Democratic nominee is Jane Sherman, who is a web app developer who recently held a marketing position at a local non-profit.

Click HERE for more information from the Brazos County Democratic Party website.