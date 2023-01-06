Brazos County Prosecutors Will Handle Charges Involved In Shootings Of Local Law Enforcement Officers, While County Commissioners Recognize The Officers And Those Who Assisted The Injured

Brazos County’s district attorney says their office will be appointed special prosecutor in the December 30 shooting of a sheriff’s deputy in Robertson County.

Jarvis Parsons tells WTAW News the prosecution of the Bryan man in that and the shooting of a Bryan police officer the night before will take place in their respective jurisdictions.

Those shootings were brought up during this week’s county commission meeting.

The deputy and BPD officer were recognized by county judge and former constable Duane Peters during the prayer that opened Tuesday’s meeting.

And commissioner Chuck Konderla thanked those who assisted the BPD officer after he was shot.

