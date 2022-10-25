Brazos County Property Tax Statements Are Not Expected To Be Mailed Until Around Halloween

Brazos County property owners who are used to having their property tax bills by now continue to wait.

The delay was caused by county commissioners failing to set a tax rate until last Thursday because two members skipped multiple meetings.

Tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says tax bills could be in the mail by Halloween. Now that the tax rate has been set by default, work is underway to prepare statements.

The tax office is in full gear after commissioners on Tuesday ratified the tax rate.

While the ratification vote was unanimous, it required the presence of only three commissioners instead of four to set the tax rate.

Roe encourages property owners to sign up for an e-mail alert on the tax office website. She says online statements should be available three or four days before they arrive in the snail mail.

Click below for comments from Kristy Roe, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

