Brazos County Property Tax Rate Automatically Set By The State After Two Commissioners Skip Final Meeting

The Brazos County portion of property tax bills will have a tax rate decrease of about six cents.

That is the state imposed no new revenue rate after two county commissioners skipped the last chance to set this year’s tax rate.

County judge Duane Peters and commissioners Nancy Berry and Irma Cauley all had something to say during Thursday’s special meeting about the absences of Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford.

State law required at least four of the five commissioners to participate in the meeting to set the tax rate.

Aldrich last sought a decrease of four cents and Ford wanted a decrease of at least five cents.

The majority initially voted for a one cent decrease as part of adopting the fiscal year 2023 budget. The county judge later offered what he considered a compromise of a three cent decrease.

County tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe hopes to have tax bills in the mail by Halloween, which is two to four weeks behind schedule.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters, Nancy Berry, and Irma Cauley during the October 20, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

