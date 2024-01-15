Brazos County Promotes An Upcoming Elections Integrity Public Meeting And Provides An Update On Records Requests From The November 2023 Election

Brazos County residents are invited to attend a meeting about election integrity.

During the county commission’s January 9th meeting, county judge Duane Peters gave the invitation to attend the meeting the afternoon of Tuesday, January 23rd, at 5:30 at the election office.

Commissioners were also told that multiple open records requests for documents related to the November 2023 election have been provided in compliance with the secretary of state’s office.

The commission’s general counsel, Bruce Erratt, said one set of records was not available in the format sought by multiple residents.

Click below to hear comments from the January 9, 2024 Brazos County commission meeting: