Brazos County Officials Review Monday’s 4-H Cake Show And Auction

Monday night’s Brazos County 4-H cake show and auction was brought up at the end of Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

Purchasers included sheriff Wayne Dicky, who told county judge Duane Peters that he “bought a pound cake that probably weighs about 14 pounds, and it was well worth every bit spent.”

Commissioners were told that nearly $32,000 dollars was raised at the 52nd annual event to support Brazos County 4-H members.

Judges included members of WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.

Click below to hear comments from the August 8, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.