Brazos County Officials Response To Federal Order Requiring Masks Inside Voting Places

Brazos County officials are awaiting instructions from the Texas Secretary of State’s elections office on whether to require early voters and election workers to wear masks.

This is after the attorney general’s office appealed a federal judge’s order requiring face coverings.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock says in Brazos County, masks are not required until she receives notification from the state.

Brazos County general counsel Bruce Erratt says all they know about the federal court decision is from the media.

Erratt noted the ruling came from the federal court western district of Texas in San Antonio. The federal court with jurisdiction in Brazos County is the southeastern district, which is located in Houston.

The federal judge, who voided an exemption in the governor’s face covering mandate, ruled that not requiring masks creates a discriminatory burden on Latino and Black voters, who are at higher risk of death and severe illness from coronavirus.

A reminder early voting in Brazos County continues until seven p.m. Wednesday and from seven until seven Thursday and Friday.

