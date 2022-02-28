Brazos County Jury Picked For Freestone County Capital Murder Trial That Starts Monday In The Brazos County Courthouse

Brazos County residents are selected to serve on the jury in the capital murder trial of the man charged with shooting a DPS trooper to death in Freestone County.

Two rooms at the Brazos Center were used last Monday and Tuesday to pick the 12 member panel and two alternates for the trial that starts today (Monday, February 28) at the Brazos County courthouse.

37 year old Dabrett Black of Mount Sylvan is charged with killing trooper Damon Allen during a traffic stop on Interstate 45 near Fairfield on Thanksgiving Day in 2017.

If convicted, Black faces life in prison without parole. The death penalty will not be considered.

Prospective jurors were told by the trial judge from Freestone County that the trial is expected to last at least one week.

A change of venue moving the trial from Fairfield to Bryan was granted almost three years ago.