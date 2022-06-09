Brazos County Jury Finds A Former Bryan Police Assistant Chief Not Guilty Of Misdemeanor Assault

A former Bryan police assistant chief has been found not guilty of a misdemeanor crime that led to his resignation more than two years ago.

A Brazos County court at law jury acquitted 49 year old Wayland Rawls Wednesday on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

Rawls was charged following a Texas Rangers investigation of an incident in February 2020 while he was off duty and attending a social function.

The not guilty verdict followed a trial that according to online records was scheduled for three days.