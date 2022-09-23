Brazos County Judge Says The Stalemate Over Setting The Tax Rate May Delay Mailing Property Tax Bills

The Brazos County commission’s continuing stalemate over setting next year’s property tax rate may delay the mailing of property tax statements.

County judge Duane Peters says he was told by the tax assessor-collector that because the appraisal district was late in certifying values, the state tax code gives the county until October 22 to decide the tax rate.

The county judge has scheduled separate tax rate meetings for next Monday and Tuesday. Monday is a workshop where there will be no vote. Peters said Tuesday’s agenda item will include a vote.

Peters says he has always been open to discuss a compromise with Russ Ford and Steve Aldrich, who have missed three weeks of votes. A state law allows the two commissioners to block tax rate votes because four of the five members have to be present.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

