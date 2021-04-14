Brazos County Judge Issues Disaster Declaration From Last Week’s Hailstorm

Brazos County judge Duane Peters on Wednesday issued a disaster declaration from last week’s hailstorm.

Peters says that allows the county to access $9 million dollars in local emergency money that is set aside to cover costs of emergency and long term repairs and replacing county property.

Peters says tarps are being installed the roofs of some county buildings in advance of storms that are predicted the rest of the week.

That’s after a small amount of rain on Tuesday night resulted in some water entering some county buildings.

