Brazos County judge Duane Peters tests positive for coronavirus.

According to a Brazos County news release, Peters tests results were confirmed Wednesday and is under quarantine at home.

Peters symptoms are mild and he expects to be back at work as soon as the quarantine period has passed.

The judge, who was not vaccinated, released the following statement: “In consultation with my doctor, I made the personal decision not to receive the vaccine for COVID-19. I stand by that decision, and respect each individual’s right to make that choice based on their own medical histories and beliefs.”